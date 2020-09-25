1/1
LaShawn Patricia Barnes-Neal
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaShawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaShawn Patricia Barnes-Neal, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Gary, IN, exchanged life for eternity on September 15, 2020 following a lingering illness at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN surrounded by her loving husband. She was born in Gary, Indiana on June 22, 1983 to Otrese McMiller and Tommy Barnes. She was a graduate of Wirt High School, Class of 2003. LaShawn was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Barnes; loving grandparents; loving aunts and uncles. She is survived by a loving and devoted husband, Sean Neal of Indianapolis, IN; six loving children, Amya, Aquya, Adonis, Aden, Skylar, and Sean, Jr.; loving mother, Otrese Barnes; six devoted siblings: Cochate Barnes, Shameca Barnes, Diana Barnes, all of Indianapolis, IN, Malachi Barnes of McKinney, TX, Tommy (Danisha) Barnes, Jr. of Milton, FL, and Tomeca (Dwight) Harding of Plymouth, MN; special aunt and uncle, Diane and Lee Hobbs of Valparaiso, IN, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street, Gary, IN. Visitation from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Elder Richard Green, officiant. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. Services entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Christian Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Christian Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved