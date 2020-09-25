LaShawn Patricia Barnes-Neal, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Gary, IN, exchanged life for eternity on September 15, 2020 following a lingering illness at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN surrounded by her loving husband. She was born in Gary, Indiana on June 22, 1983 to Otrese McMiller and Tommy Barnes. She was a graduate of Wirt High School, Class of 2003. LaShawn was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Barnes; loving grandparents; loving aunts and uncles. She is survived by a loving and devoted husband, Sean Neal of Indianapolis, IN; six loving children, Amya, Aquya, Adonis, Aden, Skylar, and Sean, Jr.; loving mother, Otrese Barnes; six devoted siblings: Cochate Barnes, Shameca Barnes, Diana Barnes, all of Indianapolis, IN, Malachi Barnes of McKinney, TX, Tommy (Danisha) Barnes, Jr. of Milton, FL, and Tomeca (Dwight) Harding of Plymouth, MN; special aunt and uncle, Diane and Lee Hobbs of Valparaiso, IN, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Christian Valley Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street, Gary, IN. Visitation from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Elder Richard Green, officiant. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. Services entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





