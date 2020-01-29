Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
New Ebenezer Baptist Church
305 E. 68th Place
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Latanza Mitchell Obituary
Latanza Mitchell "Meka" age 45 of Phoenix, AZ passed away at Banner Estrella Medical Center. She was a former of member Living Waters Church. Meka was employed by Centurion Corp as a nurse. Latanza was a graduate of Westside High School Class of 1992. She was preceded in death by Mother Magnolia Mitchell. She leaves to cherish her precious memories son DaVaughn Dixon, father Bragg Mitchell, sisters Arletta Artison, and Arnetta Artison; granddaughter Alina Dixon; Goddaughter Jordin Campbell, 6 aunts Diann (Ronald) Wilson, Carolyn Stone, Renee (Ahmad) Butler, Irma Mitchell Works, Anne Mae ( C.L.) Wright, and Mamie (J.C.) Carruth; 3 uncles Kenneth Stone, Homer Mitchell, and Howard Mitchell, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12 to 8:00pm family hours 6 to 8:00pm at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 305 E. 68th Place, Merrillville, IN. Pastor Brian T. Hill, Officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
