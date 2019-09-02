|
LaTricia Scott, age 43, of Gary, In passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1995.LaTricia was a former bus attendant and a lunch matron for Gary Community Schools and was self-employed. In her spare time she loved to shop! She is preceded in death by her son Rashard Scott; grandparents William and Nancy Jackson; four uncles David Booker, Roy Jackson, Cornelius Booker and Willie James Meeks; three aunts Mary Street, Ruth Booker and Vicki Booker; one great aunt Vadie McGee.She leaves to cherish her memories six children Antaneysha Williams, Kamaria, Antwyn, Katherine, Casey and Charles Jones; Fiancé Melvin Jones; four grandchildren Ca'Mari, Jasmine, Jessica and Carmen; mother Juanita (Tony) Booker-Strong; Father Lavell Scott Sr.; five sisters Kasandra Booker, Shawnta and LaDonna Scott and Danyelle (Sampson) Addai Saefo and Kamilah (Jonathan) Moore; two brothers Lavell Jr. and Anthony Scott; family friends Anthony Williams, Gordan McCraney, Lonnie Haynes, Larry Carter and D'Marshea Cobb and a host of uncles, aunts nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Tuesday September 3,2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. family hour 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday September 4th,2019 at 12:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 2, 2019