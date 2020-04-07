|
Laura Horne was born October 6, 1933 in Lynn Haven, Florida and moved to Gary, Indiana with her family in 1955. She passed away on March 27,2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Laura was a strong Christian and active member of The Worldwide Church of God in Harvey, IL. Laura had a passion for gardening and would selflessly share her harvests with friends, family, and the needy. Laura also loved being a caregiver for her nieces and nephews. "Aunt Laura's" nurturing spirit fed the families' stomachs and hearts. Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Laura Eva Brown-Horne and Albert Horne, Sr., as well as her brothers Albert Van Horne, Jr., Ralph Howard Horne, and sister Evelyn Lena Horne. She will be cherished by her sister Norma Jean Dickens; her brothers, Aaron (Myrtle) Horne, Willie (Saundra) Horne, and Johnnie (Joyce)Tabb, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be streamed live via Facebook on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com under Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc. April 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com under Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020