Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
LaVerne Griffin Obituary
LaVerne Griffin age 59 made her transition September 6, 2019. She was a graduate of West Side High School class of 1978. Preceded in death by her father James V. Griffin and mother Johnnie M. Andrews. She leaves to cherish her memory her 3 loving children, Gilbert Washington II, Melissa (Kurt) Whitehead and TaWanna (Ronnie) Lyons, 3 sisters Janice (Henry) Morris, Bridgit Michaud and Thelma Nellum, 9 grandchildren Jymere, Jalyssa, Ronnie, JaQuira, Ronnell, Riley, Reagan, Klarissa and Stephanie. Special cousin Herbertine (Wayne) Posey and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Friday September 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon- 8:00 p.m. with family hour from 6:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. with Funeral Services Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
