LaVerne JeNise Bowens, affectionately known as Niecey, Niecey Baby, and Bay'Nise, was born on June 11, 1982. She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized in the name of Jesus. Niecey graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Gary, IN., in 2001. Thereafter she was employed as a Security Guard at U.S. Steel Gary Works. She was later employed by two different Assisted Living Facilities in NWI as a cook. Her family attests that she was rather to be considered a culinary artist/chef! She and her sister Tameka also made crafts for friends and family. LaVerne departed this life on October 25, 2019, due to sudden illness, being called by the LORD from labor to reward. She was preceded in death by her grandparents James R & Ruth LaVerne Davis, Juanita Bowens; uncles Michael, Steve, Virgil and Elliott; aunts Jackie and Geraldine; brother James Earl Jr.; and sister Tashenna. Left to cherish her memory are parents James E. & Linda Bowens Sr.; sisters LaToya and Tameka; brothers Terrell and Joshua, as well as many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, Godchildren, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. On Saturday, November 9, 2019 there will be a visitation at 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019