age 92 was born in Indianola, MS to Walter and Laura Curtis, the eldest of 11 children. She was baptized and joined church at an early age and as a result of her obedience, God blessed her to become a woman of great faith. As a young adult, she met and married the handsome Thurston Haggard, a marriage that lasted 60 years until his death. This union produced 9 children. In 1963, she became a member of Galilee Baptist Church and served diligently and faithfully until her health failed her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 daughters: Mary Sparks (Leonard) and Patricia Haggard, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, and 1 great grandson. Left to cherish her loving memory are her children: Son: John Haggard (Mary), Daughters: Barbara Holt (Curtis), Ernestine Joy, Claudine Haggard, Peggy Miller (Jerry) all of Gary, IN and Onjada Richardson (Raymond) Chicago, IL, Step-daughter: Barbara Kemp (Kenny) Flint, MI; 6 sisters and 2 brothers, a host of grand, great grand, and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Saturday February 23, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with family hour 10-11a.m. funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at New Mt. Moriah Baptist 1917 Carolina Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019