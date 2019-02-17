Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Baptist
1917 Carolina Street
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Baptist
1917 Carolina Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Baptist
1917 Carolina Street
View Map
Lavinia Curtis Haggard

Lavinia Curtis Haggard Obituary
age 92 was born in Indianola, MS to Walter and Laura Curtis, the eldest of 11 children. She was baptized and joined church at an early age and as a result of her obedience, God blessed her to become a woman of great faith. As a young adult, she met and married the handsome Thurston Haggard, a marriage that lasted 60 years until his death. This union produced 9 children. In 1963, she became a member of Galilee Baptist Church and served diligently and faithfully until her health failed her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 daughters: Mary Sparks (Leonard) and Patricia Haggard, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, and 1 great grandson. Left to cherish her loving memory are her children: Son: John Haggard (Mary), Daughters: Barbara Holt (Curtis), Ernestine Joy, Claudine Haggard, Peggy Miller (Jerry) all of Gary, IN and Onjada Richardson (Raymond) Chicago, IL, Step-daughter: Barbara Kemp (Kenny) Flint, MI; 6 sisters and 2 brothers, a host of grand, great grand, and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Saturday February 23, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with family hour 10-11a.m. funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at New Mt. Moriah Baptist 1917 Carolina Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019
