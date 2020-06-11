Lawanda Russell Bridgeman, 57 beloved mother, wife, aunt and friend, made her heavenly transition June 4th 2020 in Gary ,Indiana. Visitation for Lawanda Russell-Bridgeman will be between 3pm-8pm June 14, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 w. 5th Ave Gary, Indiana, 46402. Family time starts at 6pm. The funeral service will be June 15, 2020 at 11am at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace"
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.