Lawanda Russell-Bridgeman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawanda Russell Bridgeman, 57 beloved mother, wife, aunt and friend, made her heavenly transition June 4th 2020 in Gary ,Indiana. Visitation for Lawanda Russell-Bridgeman will be between 3pm-8pm June 14, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 w. 5th Ave Gary, Indiana, 46402. Family time starts at 6pm. The funeral service will be June 15, 2020 at 11am at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Visitation
06:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved