Lawrence E. Lewis
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Lawrence E Lewis a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana was born on 03/06/1951 to the late Robert and Doris Lewis Jr. Lawrence was an employee for the Gary Sanitation Department and Dynamic Security. Lawrence proceeds in death his sister, Gloria Anderson-Mohn, 2 brothers, Robert Anderson and Charles Ray Lewis. Lawrence leaves to cherish his loving memory, his devoted wife of 29 years, Carol Lewis, 4 children, La'Shawn "Cat" Lewis, Seniqua Jones of Indianapois, IN., Lawrence E. Lewis Jr.of Indianapolis IN., and Michael D. Lewis of Tampa, Florida, two brothers, Robert D Lewis of East Chicago IN, William Maurice Anderson of Chicago, Illinois, one sister, Roweena Lewis of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 19, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, IN. Visitation is from 12-8 with family hours from 5-7. Funeral Service is Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
