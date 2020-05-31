Lawrence E. Robinson was born October 31, 1948 to the Matthew and Syveria Robinson in Forrest City, Arkansas. He made his transition into eternity on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, Indiana. Lawrence gave his life to Christ at an early age at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Gary, Indiana. Lawrence completed his elementary school years and graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 1966 Black and Gold Panther Pride. Lawrence worked at US Steel for 30 plus years and retired happily to be with his family. He met the love of his life Carol Robinson at Roosevelt High School. Lawrence and Carol married May 27, 1968. They welcomed their daughters Shannon and Mia into the world. Lawrence gave his all when it came to taking care of his family. Lawrence and Carol love story's is one to remember; a love that stands the test of time. Lawrence was a great husband, father, son, uncle, cousin, and friend. Lawrence will be deeply missed. Lawrence was preceded in death by the love of his life Carol Robinson, daughter Shannon Robinson Trimble, father and mother Matthew and Syveria Robinson, father and mother in-law Otis Lee and Florence Davis, and niece Kawaida Robinson. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and caring daughter Mia Robinson, three brothers, Artic (Lorraine) Robinson, Larry (Linda) Robinson, and Leatrice (Phyllis) Robinson; three sisters Adrienne Hughes, Linda Robinson and Tanga Robinson, two sister-in-law's Jacqueline (Lathaniel), and Quanita; one brother-in-law Otis (Lucille); along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family and friends. Visitation: Wednesday June 3, 2020, 9 am -11:00 am with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Rev. Jerry Protho, Officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.