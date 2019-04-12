Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Lawrence Larry Thomas Sr.

Lawrence Larry Thomas Sr. Obituary
Lawrence Larry Thomas Sr. was born December 1, 1950 to John and Elizabeth Thomas. Lawrence attended Roosevelt High School. He graduated from Ivy Tech Community College with a degree in Heating and Cooling. Lawrence departed this life on Monday April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Thomas. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Jeanetta Thomas, son, Lawrence (Samantha) Thomas II, step children, Elliott (Latricia) Staples, Anthony (LaTanya) Staples, Janel Aguilera, Timothy Staples, and Joni (Eric) Hill of; 3 grandchildren Lawren, Samara and Lawrence III Thomas and a host of step grandchildren; Father, John Thomas Sr. 3 brothers, John Thomas Jr., Eric Thomas, and Bobby (VeEtta) Thomas. 2 sisters Bernice Williams and Margaret Thomas, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation/ Viewing will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from 8 a.m. -11:00a. m. with Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Reverend Andre McGhee officiating. Interment of Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
