Lazarus Holden passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center (Hobart, IN). He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and later worked for Prompt Medical Service. Lazarus was a graduate of Tolleston High School. Preceded in death by his wife Cleo Holden, father John Holden Jr., sister Pearletha Holden and brother Sylvester Holden. He leaves to cherish fond memories his mother Sercie Lee Holden; 2 sons Lazarus Holden Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, Eric Holden of Gary, IN, and daughter Yolanda Curtis of Indianapolis, IN; Visitation Monday July 15, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at New Mount Moriah M.B. Church, 1917 Carolina St., Gary, IN Rev. W. N. Reed, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 12, 2019