Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mount Moriah M.B. Church
1917 Carolina St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mount Moriah M.B. Church
1917 Carolina St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lazarus Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lazarus Holden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lazarus Holden Obituary
Lazarus Holden passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center (Hobart, IN). He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and later worked for Prompt Medical Service. Lazarus was a graduate of Tolleston High School. Preceded in death by his wife Cleo Holden, father John Holden Jr., sister Pearletha Holden and brother Sylvester Holden. He leaves to cherish fond memories his mother Sercie Lee Holden; 2 sons Lazarus Holden Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, Eric Holden of Gary, IN, and daughter Yolanda Curtis of Indianapolis, IN; Visitation Monday July 15, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at New Mount Moriah M.B. Church, 1917 Carolina St., Gary, IN Rev. W. N. Reed, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.