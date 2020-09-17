Leatha B. Hill blessed the world with her sweet and tranquil spirit on March 3, 1947 and transitioned to glory on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born to Fred and Hattie (Rice) Hill in West Blocton, Alabama, she was the seventh of nine children. Leatha grew up in Logan, West Virginia and graduated from H. D. Davidson High School in Centreville, Alabama. What started out as a summer visit with Uncle Emmanuel and Aunt Rose Lee Hill in Gary, Indiana turned into her being a permanent Indiana resident for 54 years.



She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age and was a long-time member at the House of the Lord C.O.G.I.C in Gary, Indiana under the teachings of Pastor James A. Lewis. She labored for the Lord in many areas: the pastor's nursing guild, the usher board, the church event announcer, and the hospitality committee as lead cook.



Leatha is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jake Hill and Coleman Hill; three sisters, Rosetta Hill, Nancy Hill and Pauline Wilburn.



Leatha leaves behind to celebrate her legacy, three sisters: Sarah Hill, Alfreda Sue Hill, and Shirley Clemmons; four children: Felicia Stephenson (Rodney) Young, Timothy Hill, Katrina Hill and ToShana R. Powell; five grandchildren: Jasmine Hill, Timothy Hill II, Emmanuel Powell, Trinnis Morrow, and Cameron Washington; one great-grandson, Brayden Hill; one aunt and a host of cousins and nieces. Services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, Visitation 9:00 am, Funeral 11:00 am at Bethel Congregational C.O.G.I.C., Pastor Joseph Alford Officiating, 815 Michigan Street, Hammond, Indiana 46320. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.





