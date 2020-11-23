Leatha Marie Ross (nee Green) transitioned Home on November 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Leatha Ross was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, October 7, 1932. Mrs. Ross dedicated her life to serving The Lord through teaching His children. An Employee of the Gary Community School Corporation for 30+ years, Leatha Ross touched hundreds of lives through her grace, wisdom, and passion for helping the next generation of learners be all that they can be. Many came back and told her how she enriched their lives. She had a passion for traveling, as well as gardening. She will be remembered for her inspiring relationship with The Lord and her no nonsense attitude. She was preceded in death by her husband's Elijah Ross, David Burks; her parents George and Velma Green; sister Helen Henton; brother George Green Jr; and son Rickey Tyrone Thomas. She is survived by her children, Lavelva Burks-Gibson (Remick), Mark Burks, and Reginald Burks; her six grandchildren- Aquilah Thomas, Rickey Thomas (Tabatha), Tasha Burks, Kimiko Burks, Michalae Dunlap, and Tre' Gibson; her brother and sister Fred Green (Audretta) and Bettye Wilson; and a host of cousins, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by funeral service at 11:00 am at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN: Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
. We will be following social distancing rules.