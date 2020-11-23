1/1
Leatha Marie Ross
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leatha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leatha Marie Ross (nee Green) transitioned Home on November 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Leatha Ross was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, October 7, 1932. Mrs. Ross dedicated her life to serving The Lord through teaching His children. An Employee of the Gary Community School Corporation for 30+ years, Leatha Ross touched hundreds of lives through her grace, wisdom, and passion for helping the next generation of learners be all that they can be. Many came back and told her how she enriched their lives. She had a passion for traveling, as well as gardening. She will be remembered for her inspiring relationship with The Lord and her no nonsense attitude. She was preceded in death by her husband's Elijah Ross, David Burks; her parents George and Velma Green; sister Helen Henton; brother George Green Jr; and son Rickey Tyrone Thomas. She is survived by her children, Lavelva Burks-Gibson (Remick), Mark Burks, and Reginald Burks; her six grandchildren- Aquilah Thomas, Rickey Thomas (Tabatha), Tasha Burks, Kimiko Burks, Michalae Dunlap, and Tre' Gibson; her brother and sister Fred Green (Audretta) and Bettye Wilson; and a host of cousins, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by funeral service at 11:00 am at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN: Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com. We will be following social distancing rules.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved