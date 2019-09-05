Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Leavy Williams Obituary
Leavy Williams Jr age 78 of Gary,In passed away Wednesday August 28,2019 at Northlake Hospital in Gary,In. Leavy was preceded in death by his father Leavy Williams Sr.;one daughter, Mary Williams; three brothers Willie B, Cary and RC Williams; one sister Doris Williams; grandparents Cary and Grosie Sanders and Mittie Mae Folden.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother Ruby Lee Williams of Marianna, AR, three daughters Brenda (Billy) Phillips, Jeanette Williams and Elizabeth Williams four sons Edward Williams, Mark Williams, Michael Williams and Lonnie Williams, mother of his children Essie Williams, four brothers Lloyd Williams of Gary, IN, Louis Williams of St. Cloud Minnesota, Early Williams of Marianna, AR, Jessie (Faith) Williams of Midland, MI and five sisters Lela (Tyrone) Terrell of Peoria, IL, Louise Williams of Marianna, AR, Lorene Williams of Phoenix, AZ, Loretta (Carl) Williams-Lott of Little Rock, AR, Everlena Williams of Grapevine, TX and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday September 6,2019 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m Funeral 1:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
