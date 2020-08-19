1/1
Ledonna D. Davis
Ms Ledonna D. Davis, 53 years old, made her transition from this earthly journey on Monday, August 10, 2020. Ledonna, affectionately known as "Miss Diva", attended Garnett School and Lincoln School where she graduated in 1984. She was a lifelong member of Freeman Temple COGIC. She worked and volunteered at Paladin Day Services, Highland, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Vernice Davis; and sister, Jennie L Simpson; and leaves to cherish her memory three brothers, Bobby Davis, Joseph Davis, Raymond Davis; two sisters, Joella Davis and Rosie (Anthony) Shivers, all of Gary, IN; (14) nieces and nephews; (12) great-nieces and nephews; (6) great-great nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. All Services Friday, August 21, 2020. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Freeman Temple COGIC 715 E. 45th Ave. Gary, IN. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Freeman Temple COGIC
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
Freeman Temple COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
