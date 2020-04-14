|
|
LeDrew Earl Gray, Sr. (a/k/a Billy) was born in Laurel, Mississippi on July 8, 1947 to Frankie Gray and Charles Thames. He was reared in a close-knit household that also included his grandparents, (Mamma) Susie and Vander Gray, siblings and cousins. LeDrew graduated from Oak Park High School in 1966. He was married to Mildred (Barnett) Gray on June 19, 1966. He went on to attend college in Tennessee where he lived with his uncle and aunt (late Curtis Gray and Lois Gray). Shortly afterwards, his uncle and aunt (late Arthur Odell Thames, Sr. and Annie Ruth Thames) sent for him to come to Gary for work. He worked at U.S. Steel for over 40 years. During that time, he also served as a griever for Local Union 1014 and worked many years with his brother (Bobby Milsap) and best friend (Larry Sinclair).
LeDrew was proceeded in death by his mother, Frankie Gray; father, Charles Thames; and his children, Michele Gray, Robert Gray and Kelvin Gray.
LeDrew was a loving and dedicated nephew, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who had a generous heart and was passionate about helping everyone who crossed his path.
LeDrew will be missed by his children, LeDrew Gray, Jr., of Dyersburg, TN, Sonya (Michael) Thomas of Gary, IN, Dorthea (Kenneth) Clemons-Collins of Gary, IN, Darryl Gray of Muncie, IN, Margie Gray of Gary, IN, and Kennan LeDrew Gray of Atlanta, GA; his aunts Annie Ruth Thames of Gary, IN and Lois Gray of Memphis, TN; his brothers Robert Milsap of Gary, IN, and Michael Milsap of Brooklyn, NY; his sisters Marsha Spivey of Atlanta, GA and Cheryl Thames of MI; his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; & a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. private services. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020