Lee Anna Moody Obituary
Lee Anna Moody age 93 passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born to Walter and Ruby Gray on February 4, 1926 in Clarendon, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her spouse; Thomas Moody Sr., three children Kathryn Kelley, Adene Regans-Hodge and Edwin C. Moody , 9 siblings; Theodore Gray, Rosetta Davis, Robert Gray, Lelia Mae Wardlow, Willie Gray, Velma Gray, Selma Foster, Freddie Yates, Daisy Jackson. Mrs Moody leaves to cherish her legacy of memories to her children; Thomas Moody, Jr., Raymond Moody, Deborah Moody, Alfred Moody, Kenneth(Jacqueline) Moody, Diane Moody and Sharon (Bryan) Chapman, One sister Evelyn Lusk, 2 brothers Alfonso and Robert Yates, and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will take place Friday March 1, 2019 from 2pm-8pm, family hour 6-8 at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church 201 W. Ridge Road Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
