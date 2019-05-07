|
Lee Artis Williams 86 passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was a disabled veteran of the Korean War. Preceded in death by his wife of 29 years Mary Jane Williams; parents Claudius and Veter Williams. Lee leaves to cherish his fond memories daughter Sherrie (Frank) Bates, sons Nathaniel L. Williams and Desmund (Davina) Williams Sr.; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday May 9, 2019 from 12 noon- 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Friday May 10, 2019 11:00 a.m. with a family hour from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at St. Monica/ St. Luke Church 645 Rhode Island Street Gary, Indiana . Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from May 7 to May 9, 2019