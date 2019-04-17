Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Elton Blair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Elton Blair Obituary
Lee Elton Blair, 77, of Gary, IN departed on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus. He was preceded in death by Mother, Mary L. Blair, Father, Wilford Blair Sr., Sister, Gussie Jordan, daughter, Denise L. Blair. Lee is survived by three children. Son, Harold Blair, daughters Terri Wilson, and Sherri Blair. Brothers Wilford "Sunny" Blair, Lonnie "Puddin" Blair Sr. and Sister Bettye Jean Currie; five granddaughter's, Kaelynn Duncan, Alexus Woods, Loretta Blair, Lorraine Blair, Amiah Wilson, special friend Marella Chamberlin, Majestic Star Casino work family, Gleason Golf Course buddies and a host other relative and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave, Gary, IN 46404. Reverend Cory D. Jackson officiating. Funeral immediately following at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Avenue, Hobart, IN 46342.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now