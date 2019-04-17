|
Lee Elton Blair, 77, of Gary, IN departed on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus. He was preceded in death by Mother, Mary L. Blair, Father, Wilford Blair Sr., Sister, Gussie Jordan, daughter, Denise L. Blair. Lee is survived by three children. Son, Harold Blair, daughters Terri Wilson, and Sherri Blair. Brothers Wilford "Sunny" Blair, Lonnie "Puddin" Blair Sr. and Sister Bettye Jean Currie; five granddaughter's, Kaelynn Duncan, Alexus Woods, Loretta Blair, Lorraine Blair, Amiah Wilson, special friend Marella Chamberlin, Majestic Star Casino work family, Gleason Golf Course buddies and a host other relative and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave, Gary, IN 46404. Reverend Cory D. Jackson officiating. Funeral immediately following at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Avenue, Hobart, IN 46342.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019