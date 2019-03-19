Home

Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Lee Walton Sandoval Obituary
Lee Walton Sandoval, age 68, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on March 11, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1950 in Lachine, Quebec Canada to Walter and Marie (Gauthier) Sandoval.Lee is survived by his brother, Walter Sandoval III; sister, Marlene Sandoval; nephews, Walter (Glenda), Tracy (Debbie), Dustin (Jennifer) Sandoval, great nieces and nephews, Gabby, Jillian, Will, Emily, Brooklyn, Dustin Jr., Sarah, Ashley and Andrew; uncle, Paul Sandoval; aunt, Cecill Manning; extended family, Art and Theresa Vasques and their children, Bianca and A.J. and the family at the Valparaiso Life Care Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Walter and Gladys Sandoval and James and Bernadette Gauthier.Lee liked electronics and computers and IPads. He really loved children. He had a gentle heart and a kind soul and was very loving. Lee was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be missed.Burial to be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
