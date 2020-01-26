|
nee Seay, affectionately known as Rose, was born May 7, 1950 (Gary, IN). She was born to Primie Seay Sr. and Mary Katherine White Hawkins. She loved and respected Arthur Hawkins Sr. as her father. She was a graduate of Froebel High School, IUPUI (Indianapolis, IN) receiving her degree in Physical Therapy, specializing in Pediatric Physical Therapy. She was a former employee of Trade Winds Rehab Center, Gary Community School Corp. Wee Care, St. Margaret's Hospital, First Steps and Opportunity enterprises. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church and current member of First Baptist Church where she served as President of the Bessie Griggs Ministry, Deaconess Ministry, Dance Ministry, Sunday School Teacher and anywhere she could lend a helping hand. Rose leaves to cherish fond memories her loving husband of 45 years Elmer "Butch" Broadnax; 3 children Esther L. Broadnax (Eric) Goodes Sr., Katherine Broadnax and Brian (Devin Stallworth) Broadnax; 4 special grandsons Eric K. Goodes Jr., Malcolm J. Peterson, Ahmari Gause, Zhalen R. Broadnax. Special granddaughter Imani M. Morris Butts. Patriarch of family Joseph "Chico" White. In-laws Esther "Chick" Broadnax, Wallace Broadnax, Maurice "EC" Broadnax and a host of nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. All services at First Baptist Church, 626 W. 21st Ave. Pastor Timothy Brown, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020