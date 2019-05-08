Home

Lena Moore-Hutchinson Obituary
Lena Pearl Moore-Hutchinson age 80, passed away Sunday April 28, 2019. She was born to Evis and Luevenia Moore on January 5, 1939 in Kemp County, MI. She served on the nurses guild of her church and was also a praise and worship singer. Mrs. Hutchinson is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband Carl Hutchinson, seven children; Selena Moore, Carlton Moore, Clarence Hutchinson, Monique Hutchinson, Leona Hutchinson, Patrick Hutchinson and Shavon Hutchinson, one brother; Rufus (Eleanore), 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephew's family and friends. Visitation will take place from 12pm-8p (family hour 6-8) Friday May 10, 2019 at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana. Funeral service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10am at Deliverance Temple COGIC 3476 Virginia Street Gary, Indiana. Dr. Elder Pastor Charles Baker Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 8, 2019
