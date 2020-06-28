Leodies Adkins Sr.
Leodies Adkins Sr. 80 years of Gary, Indiana exchanged time for eternity on June 16, 2020. He attended Roosevelt High School and was formerly employed by Olsen Cadillac, Ford Stamping Plant and Inland Steel Corp. He was preceded in death by his parents Nymrod and Anna S. Adkins, wife of 49 years Julia Adkins, brothers Louis Adkins and Dennis Adkins and sister Altheree Williams. He leaves to cherish fond memories 4 children Leodies Jr., Lontay, LaDonna and Brunetta Adkins. 7 grandchildren Tai, Amber, Jennifer, Ayanna Adkins, Lonay, Lonnell and Leandre Cunningham; 17 great grandchildren, one great great grandson; Sister Dorothy Rivers; 2 brothers Nymrod (Marie) Adkins and Willie J. Adkins of St. Paul, MN; Sister-in-law JoAnn Adkins of Crown Point, IN; Companion Zaddie Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
June 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kim Ryan
Family
