Leodies Adkins Sr. 80 years of Gary, Indiana exchanged time for eternity on June 16, 2020. He attended Roosevelt High School and was formerly employed by Olsen Cadillac, Ford Stamping Plant and Inland Steel Corp. He was preceded in death by his parents Nymrod and Anna S. Adkins, wife of 49 years Julia Adkins, brothers Louis Adkins and Dennis Adkins and sister Altheree Williams. He leaves to cherish fond memories 4 children Leodies Jr., Lontay, LaDonna and Brunetta Adkins. 7 grandchildren Tai, Amber, Jennifer, Ayanna Adkins, Lonay, Lonnell and Leandre Cunningham; 17 great grandchildren, one great great grandson; Sister Dorothy Rivers; 2 brothers Nymrod (Marie) Adkins and Willie J. Adkins of St. Paul, MN; Sister-in-law JoAnn Adkins of Crown Point, IN; Companion Zaddie Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.