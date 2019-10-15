Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Leola Macon Obituary
Leola Macon age 85 of Gary, IN. passed away on Wednesday October 09, 2019. Leola Macon retired with many years of service in the Gary Community School System as a teacher. She was a long time member of the Jehovah Witnesses.Leola is preceded in death by late husband Jim Macon JR. three sons Joey, Stevie and Jim Jerome Macon; parents Robert and Bessie Bargin ; 2 sisters Ella Mae Shannon, Ophelia Grizell.

Leola Macon memories will be cherished by children daughter Valerie, and sons Jerry, Robert and David Macon; 3 grandchildren she raised Alexis and Demetrius Harris, Willie Battle; two sisters Lula(Ben) Tarver of Wadley Georgia, Delores Moore of Gautier, MS. one brother Howard Bargin of Lake, MS; 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; a host of niece, nephews, cousins and friends. All Services Thursday October 17,2019 Wake 9:00 am Funeral 11:00 am at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019
