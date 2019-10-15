|
Leola Macon age 85 of Gary, IN. passed away on Wednesday October 09, 2019. Leola Macon retired with many years of service in the Gary Community School System as a teacher. She was a long time member of the Jehovah Witnesses.Leola is preceded in death by late husband Jim Macon JR. three sons Joey, Stevie and Jim Jerome Macon; parents Robert and Bessie Bargin ; 2 sisters Ella Mae Shannon, Ophelia Grizell.
Leola Macon memories will be cherished by children daughter Valerie, and sons Jerry, Robert and David Macon; 3 grandchildren she raised Alexis and Demetrius Harris, Willie Battle; two sisters Lula(Ben) Tarver of Wadley Georgia, Delores Moore of Gautier, MS. one brother Howard Bargin of Lake, MS; 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; a host of niece, nephews, cousins and friends. All Services Thursday October 17,2019 Wake 9:00 am Funeral 11:00 am at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019