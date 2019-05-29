|
Leon Brown passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Leon was born in Gary, IN. on August 13, 1941. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1959 and retired from U.S. Steel. Leon was an avid golfer and enjoyed his jazz music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Maggie Brown, and siblings Tommy, Leatha, Dorothy, and Charles. He leaves to cherish his memories son Leon (Darcey) Brown of Houston TX., daughters Bernadette Brown of Crown Point, IN. and Tonda Jernigan of Hammond, IN. and stepdaughter Terri King of Killeen, TX. He also leaves to cherish his memory 3 grandchildren, Leon Brown III, Sydnie Brown, and Nikolas Brown. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 1st, 2019 at 11am at Guy and Allen Funeral Home, 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary, IN. 46404
Published in the Post Tribune on May 29, 2019