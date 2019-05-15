|
Leon Carpenter age 76, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1942 in Charleston, Missouri. He served in the Army, worked at LTV Steel in Htg & Refrig, and was an active member of Local 1011. He attended IUN Labor Studies. He was a member of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries where he served on the Baptism Ministry. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Bessie Carpenter. Leon leaves to cherish fond memories his loving wife of 55 years Patricia, four children; Terri (Ted) Ewing, Michelle Carpenter-Freeman, Tracy (Albert) Carpenter-Bond and Yolanda (Traeton) Cherry, four siblings; Frances Carpenter, George Carpenter, WillieAnn Carpenter and MaryAnn Riley, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday May 17, 2019 from 10am until time of service. Funeral service will take place 11am at Embassies of Christ Church 4285 Cleveland Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 15, 2019