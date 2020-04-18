|
Leon Climon Patterson (Kane) was born August 16,1966 to the Union of the late Climon Patterson and Dorothy-Ann Vivian Manning-Jones. Leon attended William A. Wirt High School. He love to play basketball and dress sharp along with many other gifts and talents. He was also a truck driver for many years. He was a member of Anointed Vessels For Christ Deliverance Ministry and baptized in 2004. He was a loving father,husband,son,brother,uncle and friend. He had a way of making his presence known.He touched so many lives and knew so many people, he was truly loved and will be truly missed. Preceded in death by his father, Climon Patterson and his mother Dorothy-Ann Vivian Manning-Jones; Brother, Lionel Patterson and Nephew, Derrick Williamson Beavers. Leon leaves to cherish his memory, 2 Son's Breon Patterson and Broderick Patterson; Grandchildren, Brilliance Patterson, Brodreon Patterson, Brayson Patterson and Billion Patterson; Ex-wife, Tina Barnett-Patterson; Siblings, Paula Beavers-Noel, Sharon Daugherty, Russell (Fairy) Daugherty, Patricia (Leonel) Patterson Chavez, Debra Hollingsworth, Leonard Patterson, Larry (Clotell) Patterson, Adrene Patterson, Bobby Horace Jones Jr. and Rebecca Waddell Clinton; A host of loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Services Monday April 20, 2020 at Zion Progressive Cathedral International 1169 Connecticut Street Gary IN 46407 Visitation 9:00am to 10:50am and Homegoing Service at 11:00am with Pastor Phillip Burks Jr. officiating (Government social distancing guidelines will be enforced). Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020