Leon Edward Andrews Sr. "Roe", age 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born in Gallion, Alabama to the late William H. and Earnestine Anna Jones Andrews. He attended Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN. Leon was employed as a carpenter and was a member of Local Union 1005 for over 20 years. He was an honorary member of Amvet Post #6. Leon accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior early in life at First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two brothers William H. Andrews Jr. & Stewart E. Andrews; one sister Ivory Sullivan. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife of 48 years Brenda; son Leon E. Andrews, Jr.; daughter Tiffany Andrews; three grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday November 27, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Funeral services Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required.