Leon Edward Andrews Sr.
Leon Edward Andrews Sr. "Roe", age 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born in Gallion, Alabama to the late William H. and Earnestine Anna Jones Andrews. He attended Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN. Leon was employed as a carpenter and was a member of Local Union 1005 for over 20 years. He was an honorary member of Amvet Post #6. Leon accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior early in life at First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two brothers William H. Andrews Jr. & Stewart E. Andrews; one sister Ivory Sullivan. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife of 48 years Brenda; son Leon E. Andrews, Jr.; daughter Tiffany Andrews; three grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday November 27, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Funeral services Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required.



Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
1 entry
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I was so saddened to hear of this tremendous loss. Brenda, you and your entire family are in my prayers. Sincerely, Paula Estill
Paula Estill
Coworker
