Leona Lashenik

Leona M. Lashenik, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Anne Marie (Chad Miller) Lashenik and brother, Steve Lashenik, Jr.



Preceded in death by her parents: Steve and Ann Lashenik.



Leona retired from Indiana University Northwest where she was the Department Secretary of



Anthropology and Sociology. She was a loving mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



A memorial gathering will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Seating will be limited, masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet encouraged. For information please call 219-980-1141





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store