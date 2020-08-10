1/1
Leona Lashenik
Leona M. Lashenik, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Anne Marie (Chad Miller) Lashenik and brother, Steve Lashenik, Jr.

Preceded in death by her parents: Steve and Ann Lashenik.

Leona retired from Indiana University Northwest where she was the Department Secretary of

Anthropology and Sociology. She was a loving mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial gathering will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Seating will be limited, masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet encouraged. For information please call 219-980-1141


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
AUG
12
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
