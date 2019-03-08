Leonard "Lenny" C. Konjak, age 69, of Merrillville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born in Gary, Indiana on April 28, 1949 to the late John and Bessie (nee McCorkel). Lenny served in The United States Airforce during Vietnam. He then served in The United States Army. Lenny was very proud of his military service. He had a passion for music. He enjoyed playing guitar, singing karaoke, listening to music, writing poems, and reading books in his free time. He loved to make people laugh with his silly jokes and will be remembered for his endless knowledge.Lenny is survived by his daughters, Tina (Tim) Catherman, Carrie Weldon; three grandsons, Kyle, Hunter, Bryce Catherman; sisters, Nonnie (Joe) Karriman, Barb; brother, Ronnie Byrd; mother of his children, Sherry Handley; many beloved friends; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rex Byrd.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lenny's name may be made to the American Legion, Post 54, 208 S. Linda St. Hobart, IN 46342.A memorial service, with military honors, will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Patricia Roberts officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Friends may gather with the family prior to the service on Sunday from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary