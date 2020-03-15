|
Leonard Carl White passed away on March 6, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Florida at the age of 56. He was born and raised in Gary, Indiana where he was educated in the Gary School Corp. He is preceded in death by his father Cleo White and brother Kester White. Leonard leaves to cherish his memory, mother Earlene White, wife Erin Gibson-White, two daughters Tameka and Jamie; three sons Quincy, Leonard Jr., and Maximus. Three sisters Linda, Debra, Felicia, and brother Wallace White; five grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at Greater Grace Church, 269 W. 57th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410. Pastor Rodney C. Griffin Jr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020