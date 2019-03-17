Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Tomaszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard F. Tomaszewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard F. Tomaszewski Obituary
Leonard Tomaszewski, age 86, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bernice S. Tomaszewski (Krawaczyk); children: Jerome F. (Fiancée Lori Raymond) Tomaszewski, John P. (Angela Comsa) Tomaszewski and James A. (Kelly Leyba) Tomaszewski; grandchildren: Christie, Jordan, Justin, Jensen, Karissa, Paige, Alexandra, Grace and Asher and 7 great grandchildren. Leonard is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by his son, Joseph Tomaszewski and daughter, Joann Tomaszewski. Leonard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He went on to retire from U.S. Steel after 46 1/2 years of employment. Leonard was a past member of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retires (SOAR), Polish Roman Catholic Union, Polish National Alliance Silver Bell Club, Northwest Indiana community Action Corporation and past president of the U. S. Steel Workers Local Union 3061. Leonard was also a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus member and devoted parishioner of the former Blessed Sacrament in Gary, IN and currently of St. Peter St. Paul Catholic church. Leonard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed exercising, watching the Chicago Cubs play and boating on lake Michigan with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 ,10:00 a.m., at St. Peter & St. Paul Catholic church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Prayers at 7:30 p.m. For information please call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now