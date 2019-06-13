Leonard M. Ciesielski, age 84, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital. He was born on August 1, 1934 to the late Leon and Mary (nee Radomski) Ciesielski in South Bend, Indiana. On July 2, 1960 Leonard married Alice Koszyk in South Bend. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force; he retired from both US Steel and Superior Engineering where he worked as an Engineer. Leonard also served as an Engineer for the Sanitation Board for the City of Portage. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Indiana University. He is survived by four sons, Mark (Rhonda), David (Rosalinda), Eric (Tronda) and Allen; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Alicia), Alicia (Tristan), Alexander, Jessica, Matthew, Alexandria, Zachary, Marissa and Jacob; great granddaughter, Harper; one great grandson on the way, Elijah; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and dear friends. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; infant son, Gregory; his parents; brothers, Walter, Al, Marion and Joseph; two sisters, Alycce and Harriet; and infant brothers, Joseph, John and Stanley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leonard's name may be made to Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church or VNA Hospice Foundation, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, Indiana 46368. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary