Age 72, of Merrillville, IN, was born on March 22, 1947 in Winona, MS, to Tommie Lee and Bennie Lee Tyler. She exchanged time for eternity on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home. She was a member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church. She retired from Ford Motor Company with 30 years of service. Leria leaves to cherish her loving memories husband, Joseph M. Laster, Sr.; daughters, Shalon Smith and Jessica Laster; sons Derrick Kinsey, Charles Bean, Joseph Laster, Jr., Brett Laster, and Dewayne Laster; 7 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; loving brothers and sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday December 20, 2019 12:00pm - 8:00pm Family Hour 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Service will be Saturday December 21, 2019, 11:00am at 20th Century Baptist Church 700 West 11th Ave Gary, IN. Rev. Dr. Kenneth R. Kelley, Sr., Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019