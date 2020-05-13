Leroy Anderson
Leroy Anderson age 73 of Gary, Indiana was born to the late William and Ollie Anderson on January 28, 1947. He graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 1965. Leroy was a veteran of the United States Army where he fought in South Vietnam. He retired from U. S. Steel after serving for 30 years as a laborer. God called Leroy home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Ollie Anderson, and brothers William and John Anderson. He leaves to cherish his fond memories loving and devoted wife Phyllis C. Anderson; children Taccarra Anderson, Sheena Anderson, Tyvon Anderson, Leroy Anderson and Phillip Anderson; 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers; 3 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, May 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 13, 2020
We love you and we miss you uncle Roy until we meet again...
John anderson
Family
May 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bridget Cherry
Family
