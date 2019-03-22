|
Leroy Bolden, age 78 passed away, Thursday, March 14, 2019 with family by his side. Leroy was born to Annie Pearl Little in Chattanooga, Tennessee on February 9, 1941. Leroy was employed by EJ& E Railroad for over 29 years until his retirement. Leroy was a member of Freeman Temple Church of God In Christ, for many years where he served faithfully in various capacities. Leroy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife; Essie Bolden, two sons; Anthony (Tracy) Bolden, Rodney (Cordia) Bolden, both of Huntsville, Alabama. One Aunt; Katherine Gideon, Seven Grandchildren and a host of Godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wake Saturday March 23,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Freeman Temple C.O.G.I.C. 715 East 45Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019