70, died unexpectedly in his Small Farm home on June 30, 2019, in Gary, Indiana. Leroy was born on March 3, 1949, in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He was the only child of Lela Bell Harper who preceded him in death on April 6, 2014. He is survived by the Harper Family and the Small Farms Community. Leroy was a 1967 graduate of Calumet High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served his country valiantly. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Guy and Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune from July 5 to July 6, 2019