Leroy Henderson, Jr. passed away July 24, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans Home, West Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by his family, Leroy was born April 7, 1941 to Leroy Sr. and DeEther (Phillips) Henderson in Edwards, Mississippi. Leroy attended St. James MB Church with his mother as a child and later joined Pilgrim Rest M B Church. He attended Froebel School and received his degree in Journalism from Miami Dade College. Leroy was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Leroy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years Elizabeth. Brothers, Leon, Larry (Sheila) Henderson and Sherfie Staples. Brother in Laws, George and John (Tawania) Foster, many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral Services will be private for the Family Only due to COVID-19. Leroy will be laid to rest next to his son, Dajaune, at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com