1/1
Leroy Henderson Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Henderson, Jr. passed away July 24, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans Home, West Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by his family, Leroy was born April 7, 1941 to Leroy Sr. and DeEther (Phillips) Henderson in Edwards, Mississippi. Leroy attended St. James MB Church with his mother as a child and later joined Pilgrim Rest M B Church. He attended Froebel School and received his degree in Journalism from Miami Dade College. Leroy was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Leroy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years Elizabeth. Brothers, Leon, Larry (Sheila) Henderson and Sherfie Staples. Brother in Laws, George and John (Tawania) Foster, many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral Services will be private for the Family Only due to COVID-19. Leroy will be laid to rest next to his son, Dajaune, at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved