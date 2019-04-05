|
Leroy Hunter, Sr., 90, of Gary, IN passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, IN. Leroy leaves to cherish his memories his loving daughter, Latonya (Mark) Douglas of Griffith, IN; sons Curtis Hunter of East Chicago, IN, Leroy Hunter, Jr., of Merrillville, IN, Larry Hunter of Atlanta, GA, and his baby boy Terrell Hunter of East Chicago, IN; siblings Robert (Maxine) Hunter of Jonesboro, GA and Gertrude Brown of Ft. Myers, FL; three sisters-in-law Lula, Hattie, and Louise Hunter all of Ft. Myers, FL; brother-in-law Marshall Upshaw of Ft. Myers, FL; favorite cousin Clarence Hunter; ten grandchildren, Tasha, Lanicia, Travis, Leroy (Shelia) III, Terrance (Rachel), Keisha, Mark, Tyler, James, and Bates; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11am at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 3902-06 Alexander Avenue East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Justin C. Kidd, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019