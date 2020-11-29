1/1
Leroy Wineinger
1928 - 2020
Leroy Wineinger, age 92, a longtime Hobart resident, passed away of complications related to COVID-19 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Crown Point Christian Village. He was born on July 10, 1928 in Cuzco, Indiana to the late Levi and Olive Wineinger. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Leroy was a co-owner of three pharmacies in Hobart and Lake Station with his dear partners and friends, James Spanopoulos and the late James Fattore. Lee was blessed to work in a close-knit community that appreciated his sincere service. By station wagon, he and his family saw much of the US. All of his children completed a college education. He enjoyed golfing with friends and family. Lee loved anything Purdue and everything Cubs. As a gardener, he treasured his tomatoes grown in his north facing garden. When later in life, his beloved wife required nursing home care, he vowed to never leave her alone and he didn't. He is survived by his wife of 68 years-Clarice Wineinger of Crown Point, IN; two sons-David L. (Vickie) Wineinger of Andover, MN and James W. (Cyndi) Wineinger of Cincinnati, OH; two daughters- Carol J. (Steve) Elder of Fairland, IN and Linda S. (Jim) Davis of St. Charles, IL; two sisters-Betty Carns and Fern Goodwin, both of Hobart, IN; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son-Mark A. (Julie) Wineinger of Davis, California; one grandson-Daniel (Jim and Cyndi Wineinger); five brothers-Eugene, Paul, Clarence, Floyd and Marvin. Due to Covid-19 concerns, all services are private. Burial will be at Hobart Cemetery. Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel completed the arrangements. Donations in Lee's memory can be made to the Jireh Foundation (jirehfdn.org) founded by his son, Mark.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 28, 2020
We’re truly going to miss you. God has another warrior on his home team. You truly blessed the people around you in your time on earth. GOD bless the Wineinger family.
Cory & Karen Smith
Family
