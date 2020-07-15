Leslie Ahmad Rashad Trotter Sr. "Bay-Bay" was born October 16, 1990 in Gary, Indiana to Suzanne Trotter-Mays. Leslie was an alumni of Portage High School Class of 2010.He was employed at Jupiter Aluminum for one year and at Pratt Industries for six years. Leslie exchanged life here on Earth to spend eternal life in Heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories: loving and devoted mother, Suzanne (Roosevelt) Trotter-Mays, loving son Leslie Ahmad Rashad Trotter, Jr., Siblings Royal Farr and Royce Mays all of Gary and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation , Friday July 17, 2020 from 12 noon - 8:00 p.m. family hours 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. with funeral services Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Reverend Darnell Brown officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery