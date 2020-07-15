1/1
Leslie Ahmad Rashad Trotter Sr.
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Ahmad Rashad Trotter Sr. "Bay-Bay" was born October 16, 1990 in Gary, Indiana to Suzanne Trotter-Mays. Leslie was an alumni of Portage High School Class of 2010.He was employed at Jupiter Aluminum for one year and at Pratt Industries for six years. Leslie exchanged life here on Earth to spend eternal life in Heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories: loving and devoted mother, Suzanne (Roosevelt) Trotter-Mays, loving son Leslie Ahmad Rashad Trotter, Jr., Siblings Royal Farr and Royce Mays all of Gary and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation , Friday July 17, 2020 from 12 noon - 8:00 p.m. family hours 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. with funeral services Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Reverend Darnell Brown officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved