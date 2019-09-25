Leslie McCulley Jr. 85, born July 19, 1936 in Gary, IN was the first of four children born to Leslie Sr. and Luenna McCulley. He played football and graduated from Froebel High School in 1953. Leslie made his transition Sunday, September 8, 2019. His parents, wife Remale (Pike) McCulley, son Preston, brother Maurice and sisters Kathleen Penn and Cecelia Dooley, all preceded him in death. Leslie moved his family to Ft Lewis, Washington in 1966, later relocating to Tacoma, Washington. He and his wife foster parented 4 children. Leslie enlisted in the military in 1955, had a career of 20 years which included the Military Police at Ft. Lewis until his tour to Vietnam. He later served an additional 20 years as a Correctional Officer in the Shelton Washington State Correctional Facility. After retirement, his main focus was as Granddaddy to his grandchildren, fulfilling a role his military career had denied him. Leslie is survived by his daughter Deborah McCulley, son Leslie Levan McCulley III, foster sons Michael and Nehemiah Vaughan, former son in-law Derrick Earls, daughter in-law Sandy McCulley, brother in-law Alvin Richard (Jeanette) Pike, granddaughters Devon, Michelle, Keyoshia, Sarah, Mia, Nia, Zoe and Brandy, Leslie McCulley IV, was special by sharing Leslie's birthday, 14 great grandchildren, nieces Lorraine, Malvina, Luenna and Mamie, DeVonne (Pike) Stallworth, Alvin Pike II and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral services on Saturday, September 28, 2019, are entrusted to New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA 98467. Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019