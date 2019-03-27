Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
1831 Virginia Street
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Lessie Mae Scott


1934 - 2019
Lessie Mae Scott Obituary
Lessie Mae Scott of Gary, Indiana left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 24 at 11:52 pm on her 85th birthday. Lessie was born on March 24, 1934 to Lessie Newburn and raised by Albert "Bossdog" Walker. Proceeded in death by son-in-law Theodore Christmas. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her children Gertrude (David) McFarland, Patricia Christmas, Elaine Bonner, Debra (Harry) Williams, Zachary Scott, Betty Mobley, honorary daughter, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchild and other loved ones to celebrate her amazing life. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., family hour 10 - 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at Trinity Baptist Church, 1831 Virginia Street. Pastor Dwight Gardner officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019
