Lester Charles Barr Obituary
April 21, 1958 - June 14, 2018
Today we are remembering a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, skater, and truck driver. It has been a year since you rolled into heaven leaving us with precious memories of you. Not a day has gone past without thoughts of you. The family would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards, calls and expressions of Love. Lester, we miss you.
Your Loving Wife, Brothers, Sisters, Children, Grandchildren, and Friends
Published in the Post Tribune from June 17 to June 18, 2019
