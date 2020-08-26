1/1
Leverda Reed age 88 passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020. She was born June 28, 1932 in Batesville, MS to the late Floyd and Mattie Mitchell. She would later marry Melvin Reed in January of 1963 who preceded her in death in 1998. She was a kind, warm, loving wife, mother and friend to those who knew her. Leverda is survived by five sons George Goodwin, Willie James (Doris) Goodwin, Terry (Diane) Goodwin, Nathaniel Reed and Melvin Reed Jr.; four daughters Nelda Reed. Christine Reed, Marilyn (Keith) Alexander and Kathy Reed; 22 grandchildren Jarmon Reed, Armand Alexander, Jamesha Williams Terrell Chapman, Carmen (Jason) Stewart, Devon Reed, Alicia Alexander, Tiffany Alexander, Keith Alexander Jr., George Goodwin Jr., Joanne (Mario) Hickman, Jolynn Goodwin, Anhtuan (Caley) Goodwin, Nathaniel Reed Jr., Desean Reed, Rayjun Reed, Shekia Goodwin, Terry Goodwin Jr., Cathy (Merwin) Davis, Anthony (Toya) Goodwin, Melvin (Shana) Reed III and Deon Reed; Sister Doris Bradford; two brother Marvin Mitchell and Floyd Mitchell and a host of great, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous loving friends. Visitation Thursday August 27, 2020 from 12 noon -8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. There will be a small private family funeral discourse, via ZOOM services on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
