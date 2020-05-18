Lewis Horner, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, left his earthly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Lewis is survived by his brother, Wayne (Shirley) Horner of Crown Point; sister, Marion Leach of Crown Point; nephews: Allen Horner and Andrew (Kathie) Horner; niece, Susan Degard; great nieces and nephews: Cassie (Scott), Blake, Dylan, & Claire, Lindsey (Kyle) Carly, Tony (Christie), Amanda, and his littlest ones Syler, Selah, Thomas, Rebel, and Judah; and nephew-in-law, Jeff Casteel. He was a fun and loving uncle who will be really missed.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents: William and Jean Horner; niece, Alane Casteel; and nephew, Garrett Horner.
Lewis was an Army Veteran and retired from J&L Steel (now Arcelor-Mittal) with 42 years of service. He enjoyed visiting with his friends. Lewis was a true outdoorsman who love to fish and hunt. He actively volunteered with Every Child Ministries.
Private Service arrangements for the family have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Lewis to the American Cancer Society. View Lewis's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 18, 2020.