Lewis Horner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Horner, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, left his earthly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Lewis is survived by his brother, Wayne (Shirley) Horner of Crown Point; sister, Marion Leach of Crown Point; nephews: Allen Horner and Andrew (Kathie) Horner; niece, Susan Degard; great nieces and nephews: Cassie (Scott), Blake, Dylan, & Claire, Lindsey (Kyle) Carly, Tony (Christie), Amanda, and his littlest ones Syler, Selah, Thomas, Rebel, and Judah; and nephew-in-law, Jeff Casteel. He was a fun and loving uncle who will be really missed.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents: William and Jean Horner; niece, Alane Casteel; and nephew, Garrett Horner.

Lewis was an Army Veteran and retired from J&L Steel (now Arcelor-Mittal) with 42 years of service. He enjoyed visiting with his friends. Lewis was a true outdoorsman who love to fish and hunt. He actively volunteered with Every Child Ministries.

Private Service arrangements for the family have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Lewis to the American Cancer Society. View Lewis's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved