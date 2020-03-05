|
Lilas Massie Collins age 94 of Gary,In passed away February 29,2020. She was born to the late Houston and Clara Massie. She was the youngest of five children (two sisters Mary Bouler (Willie), Jeanette Butler (Deceased)). Her two brothers along with her parents Huston and Clara and sister Jeanette all proceeded her in death. Lilas Massie Collins was a member and church mother of Wonder Working Word Church in Gary Indiana under the Pastorialship of Elder Edward Butler and Lady Dorthy Butler. She leaves to cherish her memory her one and only daughter Mrs. Madeline Boykin (Paul), seven grandchildren, fifty great grandchildren and forty-two great great grandchildren. You are free now grandma rest with Jesus. Wake Saturday March 7,2020 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Funeral 10:00 a.m. All services at Wonder Working Word church 2421 Ralston St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020