Lillian Darlene Brown Hardaway was born in Gary, Indiana on June 3, 1944 to the late Lorine Ouida Cotton Brown and Lovell Brown. She transitioned peacefully on November 7, 2020.



She accepted Christ at a young age.



Lillian was a graduate of Roosevelt High School with the class of 1963. She received her BA degree from Kentucky State University and her master's from Indiana University NW. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She dedicated her life to teaching in the Gary Community School Corporation and retired after 36 years of teaching. In her free time, Lillian enjoyed crocheting, listening to gospel music, cooking, and playing the slots.



Lillian and her daughter Keesha were best friends, and they meant the absolute world to each other. Lillian always felt blessed to have had the opportunity to love and enjoy her two grandsons Christopher and Joshua Hardaway.



Lillian is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Granada Brown Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Keesha M Hardaway, grandsons Christopher and Joshua Hardaway, three brothers Gerald Brown, Dennis Brown and Vernon (Joy) Brown as well as three sisters, Diane Brown, Harriet Brown Davis and Ruthie (Kirk) Brown Price, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Lillian loved her family and will be deeply missed by her daughter and grandsons and all who knew her.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date to allow family and friends to safely gather.



Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.





