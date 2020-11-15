1/1
Lillian Darlene Brown Hardaway
1944 - 2020
Lillian Darlene Brown Hardaway was born in Gary, Indiana on June 3, 1944 to the late Lorine Ouida Cotton Brown and Lovell Brown. She transitioned peacefully on November 7, 2020.

She accepted Christ at a young age.

Lillian was a graduate of Roosevelt High School with the class of 1963. She received her BA degree from Kentucky State University and her master's from Indiana University NW. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She dedicated her life to teaching in the Gary Community School Corporation and retired after 36 years of teaching. In her free time, Lillian enjoyed crocheting, listening to gospel music, cooking, and playing the slots.

Lillian and her daughter Keesha were best friends, and they meant the absolute world to each other. Lillian always felt blessed to have had the opportunity to love and enjoy her two grandsons Christopher and Joshua Hardaway.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Granada Brown Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Keesha M Hardaway, grandsons Christopher and Joshua Hardaway, three brothers Gerald Brown, Dennis Brown and Vernon (Joy) Brown as well as three sisters, Diane Brown, Harriet Brown Davis and Ruthie (Kirk) Brown Price, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Lillian loved her family and will be deeply missed by her daughter and grandsons and all who knew her.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date to allow family and friends to safely gather.

Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.


Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.We are praying for The Brown Hardaway Family.Lillian was a beautiful person .Her Family lived on Polk Street and our family lived on Polk Place.And we had relatives in common.
She will be missed.
Jacqueline (Williams) Rowlett and Family
Jacqueline Rowlett
Neighbor
November 16, 2020
Lillian was a great big sister. She took me to school, helped me prepare for the prom and taught me to drive. I won't forget her generosity toward me. May God bless her daughter and grandsons.
Ruth Price
Sister
November 16, 2020
I fondly remember Lillian from Kentucky State. She was a sweet heart with an infectious smile. My condolences to the family. Rest in peace & power my friend.
Geraldine Cash
Friend
November 15, 2020
Lillian was a friend, a dedicated educator, and sorority sister. May God send blessings to you and your family in this time of grief.
Delores C. Gibson
Friend
November 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Lillian.
She was a beautiful person. We were Advisors for the Xinos Club years ago. I have an afghan with the Xinos logo that she made for me. I will treasure it forever.
God Bless you Keesha for taking care of your Mom.

Sadie Ethridge
Friend
November 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marsha Clemmons
Classmate
November 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of the lost of your loved one. GOD is still good all the time. I will keep the family in my prayers .
Gwendolyn Hemphill
Classmate
November 14, 2020
To Lillian's Family,

You have our heartfelt condolences in the transition of your Beloved, Lillian. May the fond memories help sustain you in the months to come.

Yours in Christ,
Jimmie and Daisy Curtis
Friend
November 13, 2020
The Barnes & Brown families lived off 25th AV & we shared many good times together. Lil & I attended Douglass Elem & then off to graduating Velt ‘63. Life was fun & easy-going, full of delightful “commas.” And now, we move toward the “period” of our lives. Sending prayers of healing & comfort to Lil’s loved ones, as she begins a new chapter with our Heavenly Father...
Lenora Barnes
Friend
